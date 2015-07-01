NZ's Fonterra says consulting with staff about job cuts

WELLINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra on Thursday said it had begun consulting with its staff about job cuts as the farmer-owned co-operative streamlines operations to cope with falling global dairy prices.

The world’s largest dairy exporter said it was looking at cutting staff across global operations in areas including procurement, finance, information services, and human resources as part of a business review announced earlier this year.

Fonterra’s profits have been falling for nearly two years in the face of volatile dairy prices, which slumped to a six-year low at the latest global dairy auction, less than half the record-high prices hit in 2014.

The price of its share-trading fund has been battered just as the co-op has invested heavily to expand production capacity.

“We have the right strategy and the long term future of dairy is sound, however the world is changing and global dairy markets are increasingly volatile,” Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings said in a statement.

“To keep ahead of the game, we need to be more agile, reduce costs and generate value.”

The co-op said consultations had begun at locations including its head office in Auckland, and its operations in Hamilton, in the heart of New Zealand’s dairy industry.

It did not give figures on redundancies, but has suggested that hundreds of jobs could go. Last month, Spierings said the co-op was “turning over every stone”.

Global demand for dairy products has dropped as slowing growth in China, the Middle East and some emerging countries has cooled demand for protein from their growing middle classes, while Russian import sanctions and increasing farmer output has ramped up global supply.

Last month, Spierings told Reuters he expected only a slight pick-up in global dairy prices over the next year, adding that the co-op planned to slow spending on expansion if demand remained sluggish.

Having dominated the commodity milk powder sector for years, the co-op is aiming to deliver more food services and specialised ingredients in China, its biggest market, and in other emerging countries where it expects demand for dairy products will grow in the long term. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Gregorio)