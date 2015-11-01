FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ stock exchange rethinks corporate governance rules
November 1, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

NZ stock exchange rethinks corporate governance rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s stock exchange is reviewing its corporate governance requirements, which have not been updated in more than a decade.

“NZX recognises that regulation has an important role to play in improving corporate governance standards and is reviewing its corporate governance reporting requirements to ensure they remain fit for purpose,” said NZX head of policy Hamish Macdonald in a statement.

The NZX said in a paper on the review that it wanted to address the fact that its current corporate governance rules lacked clarity and that New Zealand’s reporting regimes were fragmented.

NZX would accept submissions before Jan. 29 and would release a list of proposed rule changes in the second quarter next year.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Pullin

