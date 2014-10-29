FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand dollar falls sharply after RBNZ statement
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2014 / 8:22 PM / 3 years ago

New Zealand dollar falls sharply after RBNZ statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar fell sharply on Thursday after the country’s central bank was seen as sounding a bit more dovish following a widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

The kiwi, already under pressure against a firmer U.S. dollar, dropped to a session low around $0.7766 from $0.7820. It last traded at $0.7782.

Catching the market’s attention was the fact that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) did not repeat the phrase that it “expects some further policy tightening will be necessary” in the post-meeting statement.

The central bank again described the level of the local currency as unjustified and unsustainable.

Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
