NZ emissions steady, on track to meet Kyoto targets -govt

WELLINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions were flat in 2010 on the previous year, and the country is on track to beat its Kyoto target for 2008-2012, the government said on Thursday.

Soft economic growth, greater reliance on gas and renewable energy and less use of coal for power generation, resulted in a fractional increase in emissions, Climate Change Issues Minister Tim Groser said.

“This means that our net emissions are estimated to be 23.1 million tonnes less than our Kyoto target,” Groser said in a statement.

Total emissions of greenhouse gases, mainly carbon dioxide and methane, were 71.7 million tonnes, up just 0.2 percent from 2009.

Under Kyoto, nearly 40 industrialised nations agreed to cut or limit the growth of their planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions for the pact’s first phase between 2008-12.

New Zealand’s target is based on gross, or total, emissions and can be met with net emissions when taking into account the amount of carbon locked away by forests. So an increase in emissions from industry and transport could be offset by more carbon being locked away by trees.

Groser said the country’s emissions trading scheme, which has been progressively expanding since it started in 2008, was providing clear price signals.

On Wednesday, Groser outlined planned changes to the scheme, including capping the emissions covered by the scheme, introducing permit auctioning, limiting the use of U.N. offsets, and slowing the imposition of the full cost of carbon on businesses and households. See and

The government has yet to decide finally whether agriculture, which accounts for nearly half of New Zealand’s emissions, should be included in the carbon trading scheme. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Ed Davies)