NZ's Meridian Energy jumps 8 pct in market debut

WELLINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shares in New Zealand power company Meridian Energy Ltd climbed 8 percent in their market debut on Tuesday after the government priced the stock at the low end to help keep investors on side for two more partial asset sales.

Pricing for the 49 percent stake, which raised about $1.6 billion, reflects an abundance of caution after a lacklustre post-listing performance for Mighty River Power - the first of Prime Minister John Key’s asset sales aimed at underpinning an economic recovery and getting the national budget back to surplus.

Meridian traded at NZ$1.08 a part-paid share, up from the issue price of NZ$1.00 on modest volume in an overall flat market.

The shares have been sold by the New Zealand government at NZ$1.50 each, but investors are paying in two instalments -- an initial payment of NZ$1.00 each, with the balance due in May 2015, during which time there will be three dividend payments.

A price range of NZ$1.50 to NZ$1.80 a share was indicated when the offer was unveiled in August.

About 62,000 small investors bought shares compared with the 113,000 who bought Mighty River Power shares in May.

New Zealand institutional investors picked up nearly 13 percent of the Meridian shares on offer, while overseas institutions gained 27 percent.

Mighty River Power shares traded briefly above their issue price but have since languished at a discount of as much as 14 percent.

The next planned partial asset sale is a 49 percent stake in state-owned power company Genesis Energy which is set to take place in the first half of next year. Genesis has just over a quarter of the retail power market and has been valued at between NZ$1.8 billion and NZ$2.1 billion, with much of its generation from gas and coal fired power stations.

The government also wants to reduce its stake in Air New Zealand from the current 73 percent, but maintain majority control. Plans to sell a stake in debt-laden, financially troubled coal miner Solid Energy Ltd have been scrapped.