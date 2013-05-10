REFILE-UPDATE 1-Solid debut for Mighty River bodes well for more NZ offerings

(Corrects dateline to May 10)

* Shares open up 9 pct at NZ$2.73 vs IPO price NZ$2.50

* Demand revs up for more NZ offerings planned this year

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Mighty River Power Ltd climbed as much as 9 percent in its debut on Friday after the government raised NZ$1.7 billion ($1.4 billion) in a record New Zealand IPO, boding well for expected partial sales of other state energy firms.

The initial public offering, Asia’s third biggest this year, underscored strong demand from overseas investors attracted to New Zealand’s surging stock market and relatively high-yielding assets amid low interest rates globally.

The sale of 49 percent of Mighty River was the first of a series of partial asset sales by the government, which plans to sell a similar stake in Meridian Energy or Genesis Energy this year as it aims to repay debt and achieve a budget surplus by 2015. Partial sales of a state coal miner and the national airline are also slated for the next few years.

“One of the things we’ve seen around the world right now is that bond yields have been so low, and income options have been so low that there’s a thirst for yield, and for a utility thematic going on all around the world,” said Matt Goodson, a portfolio manager in BT Asset Management in Auckland.

“That’s very much a play in this issue,” he said, adding that he had expected the stock to come in in the low NZ$2.60s and considered the debut a “little stronger than we were expecting.”

As of 0210 GMT, the stock was trading at NZ$2.66, up 6.4 percent from the IPO price of NZ$2.50. It opened 9 percent higher at NZ$2.73.

The final IPO price, announced on Wednesday after a book building process with institutional investors, was towards the lower end of an initial NZ$2.35-$2.80 price range that had been indicated when the offer was opened.

An initial surge in interest for the offering was tempered by the risk of a power glut caused by the possible closing of an aluminium smelter swamping prices in the future. A proposal by the opposition Labour and Green parties to regulate power prices, if they should form a government after next year’s election, also drove some domestic investors from the offer.

‘SWEET SPOT’

Paul Xiradis, a Sydney-based CEO of Ausbil Dexia, which has A$9.5 billion in funds under management, said his firm had not bid on Mighty River but would look at the upcoming opportunities in New Zealand.

“No doubt international investors do look at those opportunities as they come along. They tend to be obviously quality assets which are there for long duration, but obviously there are risk-associated concerns, driven by the underlying level of interest rates and the regulatory environment.”

Despite regulation concerns, the government has been adamant that it will push on with its asset sales, capitalising on what many in the market say is a “sweet spot” for public offerings.

Mighty River was the second major domestic public offering in the past year, coming on the heels of the NZ$525 million Fonterra Sharetrading Fund floated in November, which has found demand among offshore investors.

Market participants believe this appetite will stay buoyant into the planned partial sale of petrol retailer Z-Energy by infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd in the third quarter. Some market participants speculate that could raise roughly NZ$1 billion.

Lead managers said they saw significant demand from overseas investors, who now own 13.5 percent of Mighty River. Many investors consider New Zealand shares attractive given that they traditionally offer relatively solid dividends to draw conservative domestic investors who often demand high, stable returns.

Market participants estimate Mighty River will produce a dividend yield of around 5 percent, higher than average yields in the low 4 percent zone seen for many utilities globally.

While fixed-income returns in the country also top yields in many other countries that have chained official interest rates below 1 percent, product offerings are hard to come by in the tiny market, putting the focus on equities.

Since October, offerings totalling more than NZ$3 billion have taken place, including the Fonterra fund, along with News Corp’s selldown of its SkyTV stake and Fairfax Media’s fire sale of its TradeMe holding.

So far this year, New Zealand’s benchmark stock index has risen 14 percent, outperforming a 10 percent rise in the MSCI’s all-country world equity index, which trades stocks in 45 countries. (Additional reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang in Sydney; Editing by Chris Gallagher)