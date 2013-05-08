FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Mighty River Power IPO raises $1.43 bln
May 8, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

NZ's Mighty River Power IPO raises $1.43 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Shares in New Zealand state-owned power company Mighty River Power Ltd have been sold at NZ$2.50 each, near the middle of the indicative range, raising around NZ$1.7 billion ($1.43 billion), the government said on Wednesday.

The company is the first scheduled to have a minority stake sold to the public by the New Zealand government to raise up to NZ$7 billion to repay debt and return to a budget surplus.

The final price was set after a book building process with institutional investors. An initial price range of NZ$2.35 to NZ$2.80 had been indicated when the offer was opened.

“The share offer will raise NZ$1.7 billion, which is a very good return for New Zealand taxpayers. Those proceeds will go into the Future Investment Fund, allowing the Government to control debt while continuing to invest in public assets,” Finance Minister Bill English said.

The New Zealand government has sold 686 million shares in Mighty River, 49 percent, to retail and institutional investors. The company will debut on May 10. ($1 = NZ$1.18) (Reportng by Gyles Beckford; Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
