FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fonterra products free of botulism bacteria - NZ Ministry
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2013 / 4:15 AM / 4 years ago

Fonterra products free of botulism bacteria - NZ Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Dairy giant Fonterra’s products at the centre of a global contamination scare earlier this month did not contain a bacteria that could cause botulism, New Zealand officials said on Wednesday.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says tests of products containing suspect whey protein concentrate had clostridium sporogenes, which cannot cause botulism.

Earlier Fonterra, which asked for a trading halt in its units, had urgently called for the test results to be released to counter unsubstantiated rumours in the market.

Countries including China, Russia and Sri Lanka imposed temporary bans on some or all of Fonterra products, while other countries have stepped up scrutiny of dairy products supplied by the company.

Fonterra has said that the contaminated whey protein concentrate was caused by a dirty pipe at one of its processing plants in New Zealand, although it has declined to give additional details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.