Fonterra stresses food safety, apologises for contamination
August 5, 2013

Fonterra stresses food safety, apologises for contamination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra said on Monday that milk products from two companies that use its raw materials are safe because any bacteria would be killed during processing, and reiterated that food safety was its priority.

Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said at the weekend that it had found bacteria in some products that could cause botulism. It said contaminated whey protein concentrate had been exported to China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Saudi Arabia and used in products including infant milk powder and sports drinks.

Saying he had come to China to reassure consumers and apologising for the contamination, Fonterra Chief Executive Theo Spierings told a media conference in Beijing on Monday that milk powder sold by Coca Cola and Chinese food firm Wahaha is safe.

China has halted the import of some dairy products from New Zealand and Australia, New Zealand’s Ministry of Primary Industries said.

