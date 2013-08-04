NZ's Fonterra fund shares slide on product contamination

WELLINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Units in the Fonterra Shareholders Fund plunged 8.7 percent on Monday after the New Zealand dairy giant was hit by the discovery of a bacteria that can cause botulism found in some of its products.

Over the weekend, Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, revealed contaminated New Zealand-made whey protein concentrate had been exported to China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Saudi Arabia and used in products including infant milk powder and sports drinks.

The price of the units fell 8.7 percent to a low of NZ$6.55 each at the start of trading.

The food scare also prompted a slide of close to 1.5 percent in the New Zealand dollar against most major currencies.