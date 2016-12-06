New Zealand police minister says in race for PM

Wellington, Dec 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand Police Minister Judith Collins said on Tuesday she will stand as a candidate to replace outgoing Prime Minister John Key, becoming the third Cabinet member to announce their candidacy.

Key, who is part-way through a third, three-year term that has been marked by political stability and economic reform, announced his surprise resignation on Monday, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Earlier, Finance Minister Bill English, who is considered the front-runner to replace Key, and Health Minister Jonathan Coleman announced they would contest the National Party leadership in a caucus meeting on Monday. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Paul Tait)