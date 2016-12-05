New Zealand finance minister says he'll stand for PM

WELLINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand Finance Minister Bill English said on Tuesday he will stand as a candidate to replace outgoing prime minister John Key.

Key, who is part-way through a third, three-year term that has been marked by political stability and economic reform, announced his surprise resignation on Monday, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

English, who is considered the frontrunner to take his place, told reporters after a caucus meeting at parliament that he had "plenty of strong indications of support."