PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - March 29

MFAT spends $9m to cut $25m: The Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry is spending $9.2 million on a 30-strong razor gang which is supposed to save it $25m a year.

Lombard four sentencing: Disgraced Lombard Finance and Investments directors, including former justice minister Sir Douglas Graham, will appear for sentencing in the High Court at Wellington today.

Inquiry to look at minister’s emails: ACC Minister Judith Collins says she is happy to open her computer records to scrutiny by the Privacy Commission as fallout over ACC leaks widens.

Price hikes loom over port action: Auckland’s bitter port dispute could soon hit shoppers in the pocket, with price rises looming for computers, clothing and electronic goods.

Fracking probe raises hopes: Both sides of the fracking debate are welcoming news of an official and independent investigation. Dr Jan Wright, Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, announced the investigation yesterday.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

All but four diplomats condemn cuts to Mfat: Almost all of New Zealand’s ambassadors have expressed their concerns about planned changes at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an unprecedented letter to chief executive John Allen leaked to Labour.

Probe into email leak welcome, says Collins: ACC Minister Judith Collins has welcomed a new investigation into the leak of the email she received from former National Party president Michelle Boag which helped end her colleague Nick Smith’s ministerial career.

Hunt for Telecom boss cut to three: The hunt for Telecom’s new chief executive is down to the final three and speculation is mounting that an announcement from the company’s board is imminent, industry insiders say.

Air NZ to axe Beijing, beef up Shanghai: Air New Zealand says it is suspending direct flights to Beijing as it focuses on Shanghai.

Farmers sound warning on milk: Federated Farmers warns milk drinkers will feel the pinch if the policy settings for pricing at the farm gate become arbitrary.

