PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - April 23

WELLINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

‘Tough old bird’ survives 3 nights: A 74-year-old woman who spent three nights alone in the bush without food or water after her car crashed down a 200m cliff had given up hope of being found alive.

- - - -

Judges to reveal expenses, jobs to go as ministry hit: More jobs will go and judges will be expected to routinely detail their expenses as cost-cutting measures bite at the Justice Ministry.

- - - -

Bank deposits double: The global financial crisis has left the investment landscape looking rather barren in recent years. Finance companies have toppled like dominoes, and the sharemarket is still struggling to drag itself out of the doldrums.

- - - -

Power plant’s future stuck on northern dock: The old Marsden B power station is sitting in bits on the docks in Northland, frozen by a court order. The ill-fated power station - built in the 1970s but never used - was due to be shipped out to India and reassembled.

- - - -

Food security China’s strategic aim - ANZ: Land ownership is generally not part of the strategic agenda for Chinese companies looking at investing in New Zealand, says Grant Knuckey, head of institutional banking for ANZ China.

- - - -

More analysts weigh in on 4G claim: A claim the Government could seek NZ$500 million from mobile phone companies for 15-year rights to the “digital dividend” radio spectrum that will be freed up by the closure of analogue television has been backed up by data collected by experts in Britain.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Farmland safe, say Crafar buyers as hikoi mobilises: The spokesman for Crafar farm buyers Shanghai Pengxin has dismissed concerns that the deal will result in an influx of Chinese buying up New Zealand farmland, saying there are plenty of farms for sale but no “army of Chinese investors” rushing to snap them up.

- - - -

Labour support static as National’s keep rising: The Labour Party was hit with yet another disheartening poll showing its support was barely moving - bad news as David Shearer enters his fifth month as leader and the party prepares to unveil a suite of changes to try to change its fortunes.

- - - -

Banks calls for restoring interest on student loans: Act leader John Banks has made an attack on “middle-class welfare”, urging National to bite the bullet and restore interest rates to student loans.

- - - -

Fletcher rivals ‘attacking our market’: Fletcher Building is facing new threats from German, South African, Malaysian and other overseas businesses pouring cheaper products into here and Australia.

- - - -

Reserve bank unlikely to move on rates: Disappointing growth, benign inflation and a stubbornly high dollar are expected to keep the Reserve Bank resolutely on hold when it reviews the official cash rate on Thursday.

- - - -