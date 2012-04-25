PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - April 26

WELLINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Waterfront projects in danger of sinking: A project to develop Wellington’s beloved waterfront is in jeopardy as officials battle ballooning costs, regulatory delays and bleak international economic conditions.

Sex offenders’ register may track child predators: Police Minister Anne Tolley is considering plans to introduce a sex offenders’ register.

More MFAT anxiety over amended reforms: Foreign Affairs boss John Allen may be on a collision course with the Government after fresh disquiet among ministry staff that changes to a controversial restructuring plan do not go far enough.

Sky reveals future of pay TV: Sky Television’s next generation of set-top boxes may come with voice and motion controls that would let consumers change channels and rewind or fast-forward television by speaking commands or waving their remote control.

NZ$615m fund sought for screen work: New Zealand’s screen and digital industry could be in for a US$500 million (NZ$615m) funding fillip thanks to an investment venture with some big-name support.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

SkyCity deal mirrors one made 11 years ago: SkyCity ,SKC.NZ> was granted an extra 230 poker machines and 12 more gaming tables in 2001 to pay for a NZ$37 million convention centre in Federal St. Eleven years later, the casino company is seeking a similar deal with the Government - to build a NZ$350 million international-size convention centre in return for gambling concessions.

Water quality survey points to progress and setbacks: The water quality of a number of Waikato rivers has improved over the past decade but nearly the same number have deteriorated, with levels of nitrogen, phosphorus and E. coli several times above acceptable limits.

Hints of tension as lawyer replaces Shearer aide: Labour leader David Shearer has appointed lawyer and NZ Aids Foundation chairman Alastair Cameron as his new chief of staff after the resignation of Stuart Nash.

NZ Post to assess GST for overseas website shoppers: The Customs Service is training postal staff to screen incoming international mail for items liable for GST and duties, saying the move will free up its officers to spend more time detecting contraband.

