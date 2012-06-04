PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - June 5

WELLINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Dirty dairying laid bare: The unlawful discharging of dairy cow effluent into waterways or on to land has taken its toll on the environment, on farmers and on regional councils.

- - - -

Mopey man-flu not just hot air: The man-flu - everyone’s heard of it, but could it be more than just a figment of sick men’s imagination? A national survey of more than 900 people has found most people believe that “man-flu” does exist - and that men suffer worse flu symptoms than women, take longer to recover - and need more sympathy.

- - - -

Bid to have oil permit quashed: In what is understood to be a legal first, protest groups including Greenpeace are trying to get the courts to block the Government permit granted two years ago for Brazilian oil giant Petrobras to look for oil off the East Cape.

- - - -

Think before taking cash, investors told: Kiwisavers have been warned to think carefully before withdrawing all their money, because once they do they will not be able to get back into the scheme.

- - - -

Warning a fat payday unlikely: Any local manufacturers or building supplies companies waiting for an inflated rebuild payday are wasting their time, those in the industry say.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Greens sound warning on Govt’s ‘reckless’ path: The Green Party wrapped up its annual meeting with a warning to the Government that it was ignoring the environment at its peril.

- - - -

Educators unite for fight over class sizes: An unprecedented gathering of education unions and organisations will this afternoon meet to form a new plan of attack on the Government’s controversial education reforms.

- - - -

Puzzle of Key’s extra casino jobs: Job numbers touted by Prime Minister John Key for a proposed international convention centre at SkyCity are much higher than official estimates.

- - - -

Receivers of failed firms get fat cut: Receivers and law firms have collected tens of millions of dollars in fees during the clean-up of New Zealand’s collapsed finance company sector.

- - - -

NZ companies exposed to Australia are kept on toes: New Zealand companies with exposure to the Australian economy will have plenty to think about this week.

- - - -