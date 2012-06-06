PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - June 7

WELLINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Call centre jobs rival Housing staff cut: Housing New Zealand has had to hire almost the same number of staff to run its new call centre as it made redundant to set up its “more efficient” system, figures obtained by Labour show.

Effects of cellphone use on children studied: Kiwi scientists will investigate whether children who regularly use mobile phones are at greater risk of brain cancer because their skulls are smaller and softer than adults’.

Sterilisation not on Government agenda: Social Development Minister Paula Bennett has been forced to hose down suggestions the Government wants to stop parents who have neglected or abused their children from having more babies.

Telco job cuts tipped in takeover bid: Telstra could lay off more than half of Telecom’s 7000 staff and run most of the business from Australia if it launches a takeover bid for the company, says leading Australian telecommunications analyst Paul Budde.

Fisheries leader urges sustainable alliance: The outgoing boss of Aotearoa Fisheries is urging the seafood industry to strike a deal with its critics or risk losing the argument on sustainability.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Govt eyes ban on abusers procreating: Social Development Minister Paula Bennett has revealed that the Cabinet is considering giving courts the power to ban child abusers and killers from having more children and to order the removal at birth of any infants born to such people.

FBI sent cloned Kim Dotcom files despite judge’s call: FBI agents sent cloned copies of computers seized from Kim Dotcom and his Megaupload colleagues offshore just days after a judge said a court needed to decide if the agents were allowed to take the material, a court heard.

Low rates heating up house prices: Low interest rates are discouraging savers but spurring house buyers to new highs. Barfoot & Thompson says it has recorded its highest Auckland average house price - at $582,285 - since records started about 20 years ago.

Banks pay big fees to fund FMA: The Government is making the finance industry cough up cash for the watchdog that regulates it and the biggest banks will pay the most. A range of levies will raise $16.4 million per year to fund investment regulator the Financial Markets Authority and a further $3.66 million to fund the External Reporting Board which oversees accounting standards.

Coke to distribute beer in NZ market: Coca-Cola Amatil will distribute a range of beers on the New Zealand market as a step into the Australian brewing industry.

