PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - June 12

WELLINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Talks on Russian trade deal on track: Trade Minister Tim Groser says free trade negotiations with Russia are very much alive, despite the shelving of a meeting between Prime Minister John Key and Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

Directors fear jail for taking risks: The Institute of Directors is warning proposed legislation may leave professional directors facing jail for making “legitimate business errors” because of uncertainty about what constitutes criminal behaviour.

Canterbury urged to look to Asian market: Warehouse founder Sir Stephen Tindall says Canterbury should be looking to feed a hungry Asian market to take advantage of New Zealand’s clean, green reputation.

Snow, sleet ahead as cold snap hits: A cold snap is expected to bring sleet and snow almost down to sea level in parts of the country today.

Quake rattles Christchurch: Christchurch residents were woken by a “violent shake” overnight. A magnitude 4.2 quake struck at 2.34am and was felt widely throughout the city, GNS Science reported.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Air NZ’s chief upbeat on prospects: Air New Zealand chief executive Rob Fyfe is optimistic about his airline’s prospects next financial year in spite of grim warnings of fragility in the aviation sector.

Australia offers NZ soldiers $250,000 to swap armies: Kiwi soldiers are being head-hunted to join the Australian Army with $250,000 cash bonuses.

Primary export revenue set to fall: Export revenues from the primary sector are expected to decline during the year ahead because of falling prices, the Ministry for Primary Industries says.

Software firm seeks $3 million from local backers: Kiwi software firm Booktrack, which is backed by Facebook billionaire Peter Thiel, is tapping local investors to raise up to $3 million.

Leave OCR say experts, but just for now: A panel of nine economists and business leaders believes the Reserve Bank should leave the official cash rate at 2.5 per cent when it reviews it on Thursday, but with somewhat less conviction than they did six weeks or three months ago.

