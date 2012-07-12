PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - July 13

WELLINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Vodafone says TelstraClear customers to benefit: About 200,000 TelstraClear customers are set to become customers of Vodafone after Australia’s Telstra yesterday announced it would sell TelstraClear to Vodafone for $840 million

Key’s attitude ‘corrosive’ - Maori Party: Prime Minister John Key’s dismissal of the Waitangi Tribunal is “corrosive” towards his relationship with the Maori Party, which hasn’t ruled out walking away from their agreement, its president Pem Bird says.

Call to clarify water rights before asset sales: Maori claims of water ownership need to be resolved before asset sales go ahead to ensure the Government gets the best price, experts say.

Strict conditions put on Stewart Island drill: Greymouth Petroleum has been granted consent to drill an exploration well on Stewart Island. Southland District Council approved the company’s application to drill one well during the next four months.

Operator lifts profit in tough year: Tourism and casino-based Skyline Enterprises says an annual net profit of $20.9 million, up from $16.7m a year earlier, was a good performance within a challenging year for the visitor-driven sector.

Plea to MPs over foetal alcohol syndrome: The children’s commissioner says an “explosion” in the number of children with signs of foetal alcohol syndrome terrifies him.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

PM ‘totally’ confident of Maori Party support: Prime Minister John Key says he is “totally” confident the Maori Party will continue to support his government despite growing tension over his comments this week about the Waitangi Tribunal.

Settle doubts over water rights, PM told: Experts on the economy and free trade have warned that Prime Minister John Key’s comments about Maori water rights will come back to bite him if he does not resolve those rights before embarking on asset sales.

Vodafone’s TelstraClear deal gets them talking: Cheaper and better internet and telephone deals may be on the cards following Vodafone’s big move to buy TelstraClear, a telecommunications expert says.

System will fight fraud: Immigration New Zealand is to use a computer-generated system to allocate applications to case officers to cut down the possibility of fraud.

Leader built Maori links with Govt, business: One of Maoridom’s most respected leaders, Timoti “Timi” Morehu te Heuheu, died yesterday, aged 68.

