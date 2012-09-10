FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept. 11
September 10, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept. 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Claim for wind rights targets asset sales: Maori who are claiming rights over wind hope to halt the partial sale of state-owned assets, but Prime Minister John Key has already dismissed their bid.

- - - -

Consultants cost govt agencies hundreds of millions: Government departments have spent millions making staff redundant only to pay hundreds of millions in consultants’ fees, figures show.

- - - -

Chch insurers score low in satisfaction survey: More than one-third of Christchurch residents have filed an insurance claim for earthquake damage and many are unhappy with their provider’s performance.

- - - -

KFC offers table service with fries: It may not be the ideal date night venue but KFC has got little fancier, with the addition of partial table service at the fried chicken chain’s new Lower Hutt store.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Nats’ view made plain: The National Party strongly opposes proposals to ditch a rule that lets MPs who win an electorate bring others in on their coat-tails.

- - - -

Conservative Party lifted by gay issue: The Conservative Party has had a bump in the polls following Parliament’s passing of the first reading of a bill to legalise gay marriage, the latest Herald-DigiPoll survey shows.

- - - -

Ozone hole shrinking, says scientist: Research shows the atmosphere above the Antarctic is healing much earlier than expected, but skin cancer experts say the sun’s fierce rays are still dangerous.

- - - -

Haier F&P bid ‘opportunistic’: Chinese home goods giant Haier’s anticipated takeover bid for Fisher & Paykel Appliances has been labelled “opportunistic” by a prominent fund manager, who says shareholders are unlikely to sell unless there’s a very good offer on the table.

- - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
