PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept. 13

WELLINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

John Banks ‘told lawyer of Dotcom donation’: ACT leader John Banks told a lawyer he couldn’t support Kim Dotcom publicly because of an election campaign donation, police files allege.

- - - -

Maori gather in Ngaruawahia to seek unity on water: As many as 800 people are expected to converge on Ngaruawahia’s historic Turangawaewae Marae today to try to thrash out a united Maori front over water.

- - - -

Lax Kiwi systems ‘open to bribery’: The Canterbury rebuild is creating an environment ripe for bribery and corruption, thanks to New Zealand organisations’ almost complete lack of systems for mitigating the risk.

- - - -

Bullying rife in public service - survey: Bullying is common within the public service and health sector, and many managers see victimisation as a way to get things done, a new survey says.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Uniting iwi on water tough: Cullen: King Tuheitia’s summit on water for Maori is expected to draw 600 today to Turangawaewae Marae and former Deputy Prime Minister Sir Michael Cullen says the Maori Council and Government will have to compromise.

- - - -

Bosch could block Chinese bid: German appliance giant Bosch is understood to be taking a serious look at buying either a blocking stake or potentially making a rival bid for Fisher & Paykel Appliances against the offer from China’s Haier, according to a senior market source.

- - - -

Australasian companies at risk of bribery and corruption: Increased focus on overseas business opportunities combined with a volatile economic climate is putting organisations on both sides of the Tasman at a greater risk of bribery and corruption, says a report released today.

- - - -

Uncertainty surrounds new role of councils: The debate about what a council should and should not be doing has resumed this week as the heads of local arts, cultural and social programmes ask the Government if local government reforms will leave them out in the cold.

- - - -