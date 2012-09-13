PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept. 14

WELLINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Pressure goes on Key to jettison Banks: Pressure is mounting on Prime Minister John Key to sack John Banks over his campaign donations.

Maori speak as one on water rights: A 1000-strong gathering of Maoridom has voted to boycott the Government’s fast-track consultation over asset sales and agreed to a united front on Maori water rights.

Principals, students and parents up in arms: The Government’s shock plans to merge and close a number of Christchurch schools have caused “grief, anger, surprise and unhappiness”.

Supermarkets called ‘too powerful’: One of New Zealand’s two dominant supermarket chains - Foodstuffs New Zealand - is about to force suppliers to pay a 3 per cent “promotions rebate” on products they sell in its supermarkets.

We own the water - Maori King: Maori King Tuheitia challenged the Prime Minister’s dictum that no one owns the water by ending his national hui on Maori water rights last night with the declaration, “We have always owned the water!”

Outcry over super-city law change: Small councils will be powerless to resist absorption into future “super cities” because a requirement for them to collect signatures from a tenth of residents opposed to such a move is near-impossible, the Government has been told.

Banks camp’s stories differ: John Banks gave detectives investigating his political donations a three-hour interview, insisted it be kept private and is now trying to blame police for withholding it.

Chairman won’t reveal companies but says approaches are more than just ‘tyre kicking’: Fisher & Paykel Appliances chairman Keith Turner says Haier’s takeover bid for the whiteware maker has prompted “credible approaches” from other interested parties.