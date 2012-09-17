PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept 18

WELLINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.





DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Bennett expects welfare reform to save $1.6b: Welfare reforms are expected to save up to $1.6 billion over four years. Social Development Minister Paula Bennett yesterday introduced the second round of reform legislation.

Maori Party backs king’s water claim: Government ally the Maori Party is backing King Tuheitia over his claim that maori have always owned the water.

Economists see delayed return to surplus: Economists continue to pour cold water on the government’s plan to return to surplus within three years, with a new forecast showing a $1 billion shortfall in 2014/15.

Look outward, not at shared currency - study: Trans-Tasman monetary union has been ruled out because the costs far outweigh the benefits, according to a discussion draft released today by the Australian and New Zealand Productivity Commissions.

Wellington workspace tops $10,000 a head: Providing office space in some of the city’s flashest buildings is now costing more than $10,000 a year per worker.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Act sticks by Banks - for now: The Act Party board is standing by leader John Banks, despite damning evidence in a police report into donations from Kim Dotcom and SkyCity in his 2010 mayoral campaign.

Name changes anger MP: Immigrants are often forced to take westernised names to get a job interview, Labour’s ethnic affairs spokesman says.

Little guy controls F&P’s fate: Retail shareholders have the power to block China’s Haier from pulling off its full takeover bid for Fisher & Paykel Appliances, which would allow the New Zealand whiteware maker to remain listed on the NZX.

Aiding transtasman trade: The Australian and New Zealand Productivity Commissions recommend waiving rules of origin requirements for transtasman goods trade.

Brown wooing big-name retailers: Auckland Mayor Len Brown wants to woo more big-name international retailers to the Super City.

Red Sheds expansion brings in 300 new jobs: Around 300 new jobs are being created with the opening of three Warehouse stores in Auckland.

