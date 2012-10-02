PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Oct 3

WELLINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST

World spies in NZ only days before Dotcom bolt: The world’s most powerful spies are believed to have met in Wellington just two days before Prime Minister John Key announced an inquiry into illegal snooping on Kim Dotcom.

Flights late after Jetstar forgets daylight savings: Four Jetstar flights between Wellington and Auckland were delayed because the airline forgot about daylight saving.

Trade Me sellers face tax in law update: Proposed law changes will force Trade Me users to disclose whether they are professional traders, making it harder for them to avoid paying tax on their profits.

Xero shares near high as sales double: Xero shares surged to within sight of its highest level yesterday after the cloud accounting company said half-year sales were on track to double.

Fonterra plans coal mine: Dairy juggernaut Fonterra is planning a major new coal mine in north Waikato, saying that will be cheaper than buying coal from Solid Energy, the state-owned enterprise axing 120 jobs at Huntly, blaming falling prices.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Labour MP slams Greenpeace spoof: A Greenpeace spoof of a Sealord advertisement has brought an angry reaction from Labour MP Shane Jones, who has accused the environmental group as anti-worker and duplicitous towards Maori.

Pay up, insurance giant tells cycle crash victim: An insurance company tried to make a cyclist pay for damage to a car that injured him when the at-fault driver made a sudden u-turn.

Dotcom spy lawyer has police ties: Opposition parties are continuing to push for a wide-ranging independent review of the GCSB-Dotcom affair after a top lawyer with close connections to police was hired to vet a police investigation into the matter.

Kiwis socked NZ$638m in credit card interest: New Zealanders are collectively paying more than $600 million a year in interest on personal credit card debt.

Emirates’ 2nd mega-jet in service: Emirates launched its second daily double decker A380 service across the Tasman yesterday, saying it was confident of continued growth in the New Zealand market.

