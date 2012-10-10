PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Oct 11

WELLINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

KiwiRail’s surplus havoc: A $1.4b haircut on KiwiRail’s value risks knocking the Govt off its course to surplus by 2014-15.

Shanton owner in other firms that failed: Sydney rag trader Fred Bart, the majority owner of a Kiwi clothing chain in receivership, has reportedly been embroiled in a couple of companies that collapsed.

Mid-market retailers strain in tough times: Women’s clothing chain Shanton Retail was put into receivership this week, the latest in a list of apparel company receiverships in a tough retail environment. Other recent ones include Colorado and Jean Jones.

Meridian to gain in power export rejig: Meridian is tipped to be the winner from a proposed overhaul of the way electricity companies are charged to export power across the national grid.

Investors snap up shares in steel firm: More of Wellington steel distributor Steel & Tube is back in New Zealand hands after Australian cornerstone shareholder Arrium sold its 50.3 percent stake to pay down some of its significant debt.

English’s goal still surplus by 2015: New Zealand remained focused on the target of getting back into surplus in 2014-15, Finance Minister Bill English said from Frankfurt last night after the Government’s audited accounts for the last financial year were published yesterday.

ANZ could lose 40% of National base: expert: The ANZ could potentially lose 30 to 40 per cent of its National Bank customers by dropping the brand, a banking expert says.

Moa to register prospectus for listing to raise $15 million: Craft beer brewer Moa is expected to register the prospectus for its sharemarket listing today.

Steel & Tube shares snapped up: Just over half the shares in steel products distributor Steel & Tube were snapped up in a matter of hours after they were put up for sale by its parent company, Australia’s Arrium, say the deal’s underwriters, Craigs Investments Partners.

Transformation sees Air Pacific reclaim its Fijian roots: Air Pacific - to be renamed Fiji Airways - last night unveiled its new-look planes due to enter service from next year.

