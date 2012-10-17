PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Oct 18

WELLINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Dotcom case: Agent CX put on leave: A top spook has been placed on “gardening leave” over the Kim Dotcom illegal spying debacle.

Crown ‘failed kphanga reo’: The Government has been found to have breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to support Maori-language early childhood centres.

Court rejects last ditch Crafar appeal: The way seems clear for Chinese company Shanghai Pengxin to finally buy the Crafar dairy farming estate after the Supreme Court threw out an appeal by two Maori land trusts against Government consent for the purchase.

Govt mulls tough steps to stub out smoking: The battle over smoking is firing up, with new restrictions being considered on top of steep tax rises.

Tuhoe slice of Genesis no deal ‘sweetener’: Tuhoe is poised to go from acrimony with the Government to a partnership by snapping up shares in the state-owned Genesis Energy as part of its Treaty settlement.

Contact chief slates Meridian: Contact Energy has taken a swipe at rival Meridian, saying if the state-owned giant was open to the scrutiny it faces, the NZ$169 million Mill Creek wind farm would probably still be on the drawing board.

Air force owns up to safety failures: The air force has shipped dangerous goods on civilian flights at least eight times - including one “seriously endangering” the lives of all on an Air New Zealand flight to Canada.

English firm on vetoing bill: Finance Minister Bill English will not budge on his plan to veto a bill extending paid parental leave from 14 weeks to six months, even if the estimated costings are less than first calculated, he said last night.

Power shares offer ‘cynical’: The Government’s offer to Maori of power company shares on credit is a cynically timed attempt at divide and rule say political opponents, but Ngai Tahu’s Mark Solomon says iwi leaders are unanimous in their support of the idea.

Contact investors in line for boost: Contact Energy’s 75,000 shareholders can look forward to bonus returns from the company next year but how they will be paid is still being decided.

Directors win, workers lose: Nuplex Industries is seeking to increase its non-executive directors’ fee pool by 28 per cent, as it plans to shut plants and lay off factory workers on both sides of the Tasman.

ANZ customers face fees shakeup: ANZ has promised National Bank customers the only change they will see is the colour of their bank, but its own customers will face a shakeup in fees and interest rate charges as part of the merger.

