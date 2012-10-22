PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Oct. 23

WELLINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST

ComCom delays Telstra ruling on Vodafone: The Commerce Commission has announced a second delay to its ruling on whether Vodafone should be allowed to buy TelstraClear, but this time it is a short one.

Wheeler unlikely to cut OCR now: Borrowers are spending almost NZ$4 billion ($3.27 billion) a year less on home and consumer debt servicing than four years ago and the savings will grow, despite what happens to the official cash rate this week.

Rugby greats hail Sir Wilson Whineray: Sir Wilson Whineray’s accessible approach made him a captain who could “waft between the farmers ... and the smart-arse students”, former team-mates say. Tributes have flowed for the former All Blacks captain, who died in Auckland Hospital yesterday, aged 77.

Landlords urged to exceed code: Landlords should not skimp on seismic strengthening of buildings or it could end up costing them more in the long-term, a property consultant says.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Asset sales future in limbo as Maori Council takes Crown to court: The Government’s flagship asset sales programme could be temporarily halted today after a hearing in the High Court at Wellington.

Experts tip hold on rates: New Reserve Bank governor Graeme Wheeler is expected to proceed gingerly when he delivers his first official cash rate decision on Thursday.

F&P takeover could kickstart investor buying spree: More than $700 million of shareholder funds could be freed up for reinvestment through the sale of Fisher & Paykel Appliances to China’s Haier, and industry players say that should benefit stocks on the local market.

Dotcom minder’s faith in police torn to shreds: Wayne Tempero, who faces firearms charges stemming from Megaupload raid, suspects he was also victim of illegal spying.

