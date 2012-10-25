PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Oct. 26

WELLINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Greens say funding ploy is ‘Obama-style’: The Greens have been accused of using child poverty to mislead people into donating to them.

PM backs police in undercover blunder: Police have launched a review into how they conduct undercover operations as Prime Minister John Key insists their elite organised crime-busting agency is not a “rogue outfit”.

Ex-interpreters excluded from NZ deal: Former Afghan interpreters forced into hiding after serving with Kiwi troops are “heartbroken” after being excluded from a Government resettlement package offer.

Top tech, manufacturing firms faring well: The country’s top 100 high technology and manufacturing companies had revenue growth of 2.2 per cent in the past year to just over $7.2 billion, boosted by Australia proving a safe haven for exports.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Tech top 100: Cashing in on Oz: As the high kiwi dollar eats into many exporters’ sales, a new technology sector report shows companies that do business in Australia are bucking the trend.

Sunday Star-Times storm: Fairfax Media is merging its Sunday papers with its digital media in Auckland causing turmoil along the way at the Sunday Star-Times. Changes are likely and that may lead to a shift in the paper’s editorial strategy and leadership.

As Haier’s shareholding in Fisher & Paykel Appliances edges up, investors have cause to ponder the performance of the New Zealand company’s far larger competitor in the United States, Whirlpool.

Exporters hit by rise in refrigerated sea freight costs: A hefty increase in refrigerated sea freight costs will have a big impact on some local exporters, especially smaller operators, says an industry group.

