PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Nov 5

WELLINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters)

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Charge Pike River bosses, families say: Criminal charges should be laid against Pike River Coal’s managers and directors, some families of men killed in the explosion have said ahead of today’s release of a potentially damning report expected to show profits were put before safety.

Staff threaten walkout over pay fiasco: School staff are threatening to walk off the job rather than bear the brunt of dealing with the Education Ministry’s botched pay system.

Lake Taupo too clean for trout, anglers say: Millions of dollars pumped into cleaning Lake Taupo of excess nitrogen levels may be damaging the lake’s valuable trout-fishing industry by stripping the lake of valuable food sources for trout.

Haier F&P deal not a certainty: Haier’s bid to own all of Fisher & Paykel Appliances by tomorrow is no sure thing, with analysts either on the fence or betting it won’t get the 90 per cent it needs by the deadline. Shareholders have until 5pm tomorrow to accept Haier’s offer of NZ$1.28 a share, unless it is extended.

Waikato man takes Apple to court over bargain buy: A Waikato man is taking on technology giant Apple after he says the company backed out on an online deal that seemed too good to be true.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Day of truth for Pike River families: An anxious wait for the families of the 29 men killed in the Pike River mining disaster will end today when the royal commission’s report on the tragedy is released.

Auckland a ‘costly’ city of sales: Auckland rates highly for safety, international cuisine and retail sales - but the city is still a “costly place to visit” with “relatively short shopping hours”, according to a survey of the best places to shop.

Rise of the NZ$1m salaries: top boss says enough: More than 40 executives at three of New Zealand’s top companies now earn more than $1 million a year, and one of our top bosses has taken a swipe at CEOs’ salaries.

KiwiSaver first home drawdowns quadruple: The amount of money being withdrawn from KiwiSaver by first-time home buyers to get on to the property ladder has more than quadrupled in a year.

Kiwi dollar an advantage in Oz: There is an upside to the New Zealand currency playing second fiddle to the Australian dollar. It makes our labour costs far lower, and when paying staff represents two-thirds of a business’ expenses, it can give New Zealand companies a real advantage.

