PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Nov. 12

DOMINION POST

TPP trade deal negotiations tied up next year - Moore: Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Moore is confident Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal negotiations will be “tied up” by the end of next year - with another year to get it through Congress.

US political figure in Wellington for talks: U.S. Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs Andrew J. Shapiro is in Wellington today for talks with senior officials on peacekeeping, joint military exercises, and defence trade.

Firm caught in Microsoft sting too scared to talk: One of six Auckland companies Microsoft has accused of supplying pirated software to undercover investigators says it fears reprisals if it discusses the circumstances of the “sting”.

Chows to face public over super-brothel plan: Aucklanders will get to have their say on “sex in the city” plans for a 15-storey super-brothel in the next few days.

Initiative to get more women in senior business: The glass ceiling is a reality, and there are still people who believe a woman has no place in the boardroom, a top female accountant says.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Criminals face lifetime monitoring: Dangerous repeat violent offenders and sex offenders could be monitored for the rest of their lives after release from prison, says Police and Corrections Minister Anne Tolley.

White collar penalties favouring offenders’: The Law Commission has raised concerns that the increasing use of financial penalties to punish white-collar criminals means they are being treated more favourably than “traditional criminal” offenders.

All ears on Shell visit to drill-region industry bosses: Representatives of oil giant Shell and its joint venture partners in the Great South Basin exploration arrive in Dunedin today to visit local businesses and industry leaders.

Ryman hits growth phase: Rising star Ryman Healthcare’s growth strategies are expected to underpin improved revenue and profits of between 15 per cent and 20 per cent when it reports its half-year performance later this week.

Emerging markets target for Nuplex: While Nuplex Industries is scaling back its business in Australia and New Zealand, with plans to shut four plants on both sides of the Tasman, the resins manufacturer has big growth plans for key emerging markets such as China and Russia.

