PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - March 14

WELLINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Solid Energy lost more than NZ$60m in biofuels: Solid Energy’s five-year foray into biofuels cost it more than NZ$60 million ($49.44 million), although it is unclear how much was clawed back from selling the business in parts.

- - - -

Telecom pulling plug slowly in Australia: Telecom has admitted defeat competing as a mainstream information technology provider in Australia but says it is not about to throw in the towel in New Zealand.

- - - -

Passions fly as MPs vote on gay marriage: Parliament has moved a step closer to legalising gay marriage after a resounding vote in support of the law change. MPs backed the bill by 77 votes to 44 in its second reading.

- - - -

Police inquiry proposals shelved: Work on implementing one of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Police Conduct has been quietly shelved because of a lack of resources.

- - - -

Hang up - they’re trying to ‘sug’ you in: Wellington’s social media circles were abuzz yesterday with reports of a group contacting people by phone to quiz them on their finances and their views on the pension age.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Telecom axes 120 Gen i jobs: Telecom is scaling back some operations across the Tasman and analysts believe the company could make a further retreat from the Australian market as it reviews its business.

- - - -

Govt told Solid Energy to borrow: Former Solid Energy chairman John Palmer will be grilled today by Opposition MPs on whether pressure from the Government for the company to borrow more contributed to its near-collapse last month.

- - - -

Gay bill bolts over hurdle: Same-sex marriage inched another step closer late last night when MPs backed it overwhelmingly at the second hurdle, with only a handful of previous supporters turning against it.

- - - -

Record interest in Mighty River ‘reflects big appetite’: The record number of pre-registrations for Mighty River Power shares shows there is strong appetite for well-structured businesses, says one fund manager.

- - - -

Hearing against former Pike River CEO this morning: The next hearing in the case against former Pike River CEO Peter Whittall will take place in Greymouth this morning.