FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - March 22
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - March 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Asian market seen as secondary: Around three quarters of New Zealanders believe the Asian market is important to our economic future but many see it as secondary to Australia despite exports across the Tasman falling.

- - - -

PM rejects anti-fracking ‘nonsense’: Prime Minister John Key waded into the fracking debate yesterday, accusing its opponents of talking nonsense.

- - - -

Quake city looks good for job-starved Brits: Migrant labour sourcing firm New Zealand Skills in Demand says demand for skilled workers to take part in Christchurch’s quake-related construction boom is strengthening significantly.

- - - -

Last climber from Hillary’s Everest team dies: George Lowe, the last surviving climber from the team that made the first successful ascent of Mount Everest, has died. He was 89.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Big job losses tipped at telco: Telecom says it never ruled out cutting more than 1000 jobs as speculation swirls that up to 1500 positions will be slashed.

- - - -

Asset sale foes plan to buy in: Almost one in five New Zealanders who oppose the partial sale of Mighty River Power intend buying shares in the company anyway, according to a Herald-DigiPoll survey.

- - - -

Minister rejects talk of low morale in forces: Defence Minister Jonathan Coleman rejected suggestions the non-combat deaths of defence force personnel were linked to low morale and the loss of experienced personnel, in an angry exchange with Labour’s Phil Goff yesterday.

- - - -

Fonterra reveals a triple treat: Dairy giant Fonterra says its new bottle will protect milk from light and keep it fresher and tasting better for longer.

- - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.