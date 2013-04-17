PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - April 18

WELLINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Wave of Aussie gays to tie the knot in NZ: More than 1000 gay Australian couples have already indicated they will travel to New Zealand to tie the knot.

Account fees boost bank profits: New Zealand’s main banks made NZ$2.13 a day for every man, woman and child in the country in the three months to December 31.

Hobsonvile boat building hub in doubt: An upturn in the boat building industry may have come too late for a NZ$67 million industrial marine project due to be built in Hobsonville.

Industry concerned about telco legislation: A government plan to force telcos to assist the Government Communications Security Bureau could give a leg-up to their internet-based rivals, including Kim Dotcom’s Mega, says a telecommunications industry executive.

Sanford offers Ross Sea reserve limited backing: One of the country’s biggest fishing companies says it will support declaring a large part of the Ross Sea off limits to toothfish fishing provided tough measures are imposed on fishing in unprotected areas.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

House erupts as vote ends long journey: When the moment came, Parliament erupted. Amid deafening cheers of joy and relief, the 150,000-strong gay community last night finally achieved full equality with other New Zealanders with the passage of a law allowing same-sex partners to marry.

Legal stoush over leaky schools: The Ministry of Education has begun legal action against major building product companies, including Australian giant James Hardie, over its huge repair bill for leaky school buildings.

Dotcom firm wary of spy changes: Kim Dotcom’s company Mega is warily eyeing proposed legislation that may oblige it to open its systems to surveillance by spy agencies the GCSB and SIS as well as the police.

Toughen up, directors told: Consensus culture is “out of control” in New Zealand boardrooms and directors need to toughen up and share their views, says top Kiwi director Michael Stiassny.

Regional airports woo Jetstar: Airports around the country are actively courting Jetstar in the hope it will fly to the regions and increase competition.

Peak tipped for soaring dairy prices: International dairy product prices may be close to their peak after an explosive run over the last 12 months, say economists.

