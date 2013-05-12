PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 13

WELLINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Cheating service test for new law: The exposure of a well-organised student cheating scandal could prompt our top exams body to use new enforcement powers, as it comes under pressure from Tertiary Education Minister Steve Joyce.

MP quits with heavy heart: Rogue MP Aaron Gilmore avoided a showdown with National Party bosses by resigning from Parliament last night.

Lending bill falls short, says Labour: Labour wants to introduce low and zero-interest loans in a bid to stamp out lending by unscrupulous loan sharks.

Shoplifters cost NZ$1b as staff theft soars: Retailers are losing up to NZ$1 billion every year as shoplifting and staff theft reach record levels. The Retailers Association of New Zealand blames a tough economy for estimated losses of NZ$2 million a day of stolen products, which equates to almost NZ$750m a year.

Serko shoots for stock exchange: A little-known New Zealand technology company is joining the rush to list on the NZX in what is shaping up to be a bumper year for the national bourse.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Gilmore bows to the inevitable: Disgraced National Party list MP Aaron Gilmore has moved to spare the Government further embarrassment during a critical week by announcing his resignation last night.

NZ$350m SkyCity casino deal to be signed: Conceived over dinner almost four years ago, the Government’s NZ$350 million pokies-for-a-national convention centre deal with SkyCity is to be signed over breakfast this morning.

Split over new advisor rules: Tougher licensing rules for authorised financial advisers - like suspected Ponzi-scheme operator David Ross - won’t be introduced in a law change despite being suggested by the market.

Radical rethink for Budget: The economic forecasts underpinning Thursday’s Budget will need to differ substantially from those the Treasury offered in its half-year update six months ago.

KiwiYo planning Chinese scoop: Just 15 months after its launch in New Zealand, frozen yoghurt retailer KiwiYo is gearing up for major push into China.

