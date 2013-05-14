PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 15

WELLINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Cheating ‘rampant’ outside NZ: Revalations of a commercial cheating service for Chinese-speaking students are probably just the tip of the iceberg, a senior Victoria University academic says.

SkyCity return put at 12pc on centre deal: SkyCity Entertainment Group could gain a return of about 12 per cent from the NZ$402 million it will spend to build Auckland’s international convention centre under the deal it struck with the Government.

Extra tax expected to bump surplus to NZ$1b: The Government looks set to jump back to a $1 billion surplus in the 2014-15 year on the back of an accelerating economy, according to a Westpac forecast.

Trans=Tasman accountant merger plan: New Chartered Accountants Institute chief executive Craig Norgate says he has been working to allay any fears by members that a merger with its counterpart across the Tasman will just be another “Aussie takeover”.

Takeover opens floodgatge, says rival: Accounting software competitors Xero and MYOB are at odds again, this time over who will benefit from MYOB’s NZ$136 million acquisition of Auckland software firm BankLink.

Budget will contain measures to tackle poverty: Tomorrow’s Budget will contain practical measures that have come out of the ministerial committee on poverty, which was set up as part of the confidence and supply agreement with the Maori Party.

They helped our SAS and now live in fear: Six translators who helped elite New Zealand troops in Afghanistan and who fear for their lives are demanding to know why they haven’t been granted asylum like other interpreters.

IPO floodgates open: Three companies have revealed plans to list on the stock exchange since Friday’s float of Mighty River Power and more are expected to come forward.

Doubt over SkyCity share boom: SkyCity Entertainment Group may not stand to gain as much financially as projected from the NZ International Convention Centre deal.

Carter appointment hints at Air NZ sell down: Former Foodstuffs managing director Tony Carter will replace John Palmer as chairman of Air New Zealand as further signs emerge the airline will be sold down by the Government this year.

