PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 16

WELLINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST

Gains after five years of pain: After five years of pain, the Government is on the brink of a Budget that will finally start delivering some of the gains.

Government to announce sale process in Budget: By far the largest float in New Zealand history is on the cards with the Government poised to announce in today’s Budget that Wellington-based Meridian Energy is the next State Owned Enterprise in line for sale.

Criticism aimed at the ‘Kiwi way’: New Zealand companies tend to mismanage their work force, a bank economist says.

Advisers: Stay calm about dip in MRP: Mighty River Power’s retail investors may have felt their hearts flutter on Tuesday when the firm’s shares dropped to within a whisker of the pre-IPO price, marking a 21 cent decline from their opening peak of NZ$2.73.

SkyTV monopoly probe near end: Monopoly watchdog the Commerce Commission says it expects to conclude its year-long investigation into Sky Television within a month or two.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

English easing purse strings: Finance Minister Bill English will loosen the purse strings today in his fifth Budget, which he says will be about getting back to surplus, addressing the risks of a housing bubble and building economic momentum.

NZ retailers criticised for not backing Bangladesh safety pact: Some of New Zealand’s largest discount retailers are not signing up to a legally binding initiative offering financial aid for building and fire safety after the Bangladesh garment disaster, which left thousands dead or injured.

Budget changes to research tipped: Changes to Government research and development funding policy are expected to be unveiled in today’s Budget, including provisions that will make it easier for funds to be recouped when local technology firms are sold to overseas buyers.

Analysts bullish on partial sale of Air NZ: Analysts at Macquarie say further details in today’s Budget of a possible government sell-down of Air New Zealand could help push the airline’s share price to the investment bank’s target of NZ1.93.

Goodman payouts leave investors cold: Market players were left unimpressed by a big profit rise at NZX-listed landlord Goodman Property Trust, saying management were the only ones gaining financially.

Emirates, Qantas alliance approved: Travellers on Qantas and Emirates are set to benefit from a new alliance between the airlines that analysts see as a “medium” competition risk for Air New Zealand.

