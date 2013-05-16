PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 17

WELLINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Alleged leaker fights on to keep name secret: The person suspected of leaking confidential Cabinet papers about restructuring at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has appealed against a decision that could have identified them.

- - - -

Student loan dodgers face arrest: Student loan defaulters living overseas can expect to be arrested at the border when harsher penalties kick in next year.

- - - -

State tenants face ‘high need’ review: State housing tenants may be forced to move out of their homes after a review of their circumstances. About 3000 out of 70,000 tenants could be shifted if they were found to be no longer of “high need”.

- - - -

House market still too hot to hold: Housing experts have welcomed drastic moves to streamline the consent process where house prices are unaffordable, but warn they are unlikely to turn the market.

- - - -

Meridian told to sort out Tiwai Pt before float: The future of the Tiwai Pt aluminium smelter must be finalised before Meridian Energy floats on the NZX, say market players.

- - - -

Telecom turnaround ‘could take years’: Telecom has warned investors that its peers overseas usually required “three to four concerted years of precise, consistent execution” to deliver strong market and financial results.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Finance Minister keeps in boss’ good books: Two of Prime Minister John Key’s own departments - the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, and also Tourism - are to get some of the biggest increases in funding under yesterday’s Budget.

- - - -

Budget 2013: Careful on spending, bold on housing: Bill English’s fifth Budget keeps a tight rein on Government spending to meet its goal of a surplus in the next Budget, but it makes a significant move towards a redesign of the welfare state.

- - - -

No time wasted on Meridian sale: The Government will waste no time selling down Meridian Energy with Treasury officials expected to meet investment bankers on Monday in a beauty contest designed to decide who will help float the country’s largest power company.

- - - -

Property chiefs give Budget mixed review: Residential rents could rise and historic buildings might be abandoned, say property chiefs who have mixed feelings about real estate changes in the Budget.

- - - -