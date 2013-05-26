FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 27
May 26, 2013

PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Food in schools programme imminent - PM: A state-controlled “food in schools” programme will be revealed this week, Prime Minister John Key says. It is likely to involve corporate and community partnership with a charity, KidsCan, as well as Fonterra and Sanitarium.

- - - -

Iwi CE beats broadcaster as seat candidate: Iwi chief executive Meka Whaitiri will be Labour’s candidate in the Ikaroa-Rawhiti by-election on June 29. She beat five other challengers for the nomination yesterday, including high-profile broadcaster Shane Taurima.

- - - -

Polls look good for National: Two new political polls have confirmed a strong lead for National, although they disagree over the direction the trends are pointing.

- - - -

Rob Fyfe in no hurry to make plans: People waiting to know former Air NZ chief executive Rob Fyfe’s next move will have to wait a few months yet but it won’t be a big airline, bank or telco.

- - - -

Blocked fruit costs growers too: Apple growers are joining the queue for compensation from the Government after produce was blocked on its way into Russia.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

PM: Food in schools is good, but welfare reform still: National will announce a food-in-schools programme early this week to prevent children becoming victims of learning problems, Prime Minister John Key told party members yesterday.

- - - -

Tribal chief executive wins Labour selection: Ngati Kahungunu chief executive Meka Whaitiri yesterday won selection to stand for Labour in next month’s Ikaroa-Rawhiti byelection to replace the late Parekura Horomia.

- - - -

Smugglers hit NZ honey: One of New Zealand’s biggest honey exporters says it is worried black market sales of its product could damage its reputation in China.

- - - -

Retirees need to keep investing savings, warns expert: People need to keep investing their retirement savings after they retire rather than parking their money in the bank to maximise their nest egg, according to a visiting retirement savings expert.

- - - -

Newmont sets mid-2014 start for Correnso mine: Newmont Waihi Gold hopes to start work on its controversial $1 billion Correnso underground mine around the middle of next year, depending on how long the likely appeals will take.

- - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
