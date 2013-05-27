PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 28

WELLINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Dollar climbs, hurts exporters: The New Zealand dollar has reached a new four-year high against the Australian dollar, and could continue to push higher, dishing out another blow to exporters.

Gold price plunge afflicts Glass Earth: Small goldmining and exploration company Glass Earth has been hit by a dramatic drop in the price of gold and lower-than-expected productivity and grade at its loss-making Otago alluvial mine, near Alexandra.

Unhealthy period for private hospitals: Private hospital operator Acurity is likely to find no earnings respite in the year ahead with consumers incentivised to opt for public over private healthcare, according to Forsyth Barr’s Rob Mercer.

OceanaGold reviews Reefton mining: OceanaGold Corporation says it will continue to review its Reefton opencast mining, where it is cutting costs after a fall in the gold price.

Response delights Fonterra: Fonterra chairman John Wilson has attributed a whopping NZ$255 million premium on the value of Fonterra farmers’ shares in the past six months to the fact “the world has changed”.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Auckland property: 17 suburbs in $1m club: Auckland’s booming residential market has pushed 10 new suburbs into the $1 million-plus club - raising the number to 17.

Honey trade damaged as blackmarket sales grow: The boss of one of the country’s major listed exporters, natural health products maker Comvita, says the Government should take more action to curb blackmarket sales of New Zealand honey in China.

IRD targeting 500 people over low-pay dodge: The Inland Revenue Department is investigating up to 500 people it believes may have given themselves artificially low salaries to avoid paying the top personal tax rate.

Meridian Energy may be floated in chunks - PM: The Meridian Energy partial privatisation is so large it may have to be split in two for the government to meet its commitment that the company will be between 85 percent and 90 percent New Zealand-owned when it lists, Prime Minister John Key says.

