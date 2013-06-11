PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - June 12

WELLINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Town hall: Is it worth a NZ$43m upgrade?: Wellington City Council boss Kevin Lavery has asked councillors to seriously consider the future of Wellington’s earthquake-prone town hall.

- - - -

Key: Forced email release a step too far: The Government has warned of a chilling effect on the media and politicians if the Opposition gets what it wants and forces the release of emails at the centre of a leak inquiry.

- - - -

New Zealand job growth uneven: Auckland’s job market has boomed over the last 12 years, and is just a hair off returning to its pre-financial crisis peak.

- - - -

Prices set to rise as kiwi slips back: The days of super-cheap TVs, and a petrol price close to $2 appear to be over, with importers bracing themselves for a drop in the currency, according to ASB’s latest Kiwi Dollar Barometer.

- - - -

F&P seeks staff to beef up R&D: Fisher & Paykel Appliances is looking to hire more than 100 additional staff for its research and development centres in Auckland and Dunedin.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Peters on attack over Key’s role: Prime Minister John Key began the day happily speculating aloud with reporters about whether National might work with New Zealand First leader Winston Peters in a third-term government, with the potential demise of his support parties.

- - - -

Report on GCSB changed from ‘sensitive’ to ‘sanitised’: The senior lawyer appointed by the Prime Minister to investigate the GCSB wrote a report which was more detailed and highly classified than the one released.

- - - -

'$1000 down’ property deals back: House-hunters are seeing a return of “buy-off-the-plans” developments which advertise low deposits and no repayments until completion.

- - - -

Council fights to deny Govt housing control: The Auckland Council will today ask the Government to scrap provisions in new legislation allowing Wellington to take control of housing developments in Auckland.

- - - -

Huge launch from F&P: Chinese-owned Fisher & Paykel Appliances will today unveil 70 new machines for local and international markets in what will be the biggest product launch in the company’s 80-year history.

- - - -

Fall in dollar catches companies by surprise: The recent drop in the value of the New Zealand dollar against the US currency could have a caught a number of companies off-guard, a survey of business expectations suggests.

- - - -