PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - June 25

WELLINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Spy bill’s fate may rest with Peters: The surveillance capabilities of police, the Security Intelligence Service and Defence Force will be beefed up if controversial spy legislation falls over, Prime Minister John Key says.

Slingshot due for film-industry collision: The country’s third-largest internet provider, Slingshot, is likely to be on a collision course with Hollywood after launching the Global Mode service, the Telecommunications Users Association says.

Rural confidence soars after drought jitters: The farming sector has shaken off its drought jitters, with economic confidence soaring in most rural regions, the latest Westpac McDermott Miller survey shows.

NZ Post to shake up processing operations: New Zealand Post is believed to be preparing to announce a shake-up of its processing operations as it continues to cut costs.

English team studies NZ’s 2011 RWC: Nearly seven months after the All Blacks were taught a rugby lesson by England at Twickenham, New Zealand has been asked to share a few lessons about hosting a Rugby World Cup - and maybe even winning one.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Flow of migrants to Oz slowing: More Australians are coming to New Zealand and fewer Kiwis are crossing the Tasman in the latest sign that the grass may not be greener across the Ditch.

Facial recognition technology to nab casino’s banned: SkyCity casino is bringing in facial recognition technology to pluck banned gamblers out of a crowd - a cash-for-convention centre concession claimed by Auckland Mayor Len Brown.

32,000 join bank suit: A lawsuit claiming the ANZ Bank charged “excessive” penalty fees is to be filed in the High Court at Auckland today.

Unitary Plan fears knocking confidence, says survey: Concern about Auckland’s draft Unitary Plan may be keeping a lid on economic confidence in the region, a survey suggests.

Boeing to show off Air NZ’s Dreamliner: Air New Zealand is nearing the end of what will be a decade-long journey to get the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner into its fleet.

