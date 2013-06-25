PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - June 26

WELLINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Dunne loses NZ$100,000 in funding: Peter Dunne had lost his ministerial salary, his Crown limo and his party’s registration and now he has been stripped of his status as a leader in Parliament at a cost of more than NZ$100,000.

More Aussie IT staff eyeing jobs in NZ: A growing number of information technology workers in Australia are now hunting for work in New Zealand, says recruitment company Absolute IT.

2degrees wants one-third chunk of 4G pie: 2degrees has set its sights on securing a one-third share of the 4G “digital dividend” spectrum that will be freed up by the closure of analogue television broadcasting.

Comfortable cruise to Tokyo to be a reality: The tourism industry is welcoming Air New Zealand’s announcement that its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft will fly to the key long-haul destinations of Shanghai and Tokyo.

Toyota’s reputation rules: Toyota has the strongest corporate reputation in the country and SkyCity the worst, rankings released today show.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Byelection draws first-time voters: The Ikaroa-Rawhiti byelection has sparked a flurry of enrolments on to the Maori roll by first-time voters, but there has been a minimal gain in other Maori seats, raising doubts about whether another seat will eventuate.

Adams to block councils from own rules: Environment Minister Amy Adams has confirmed she will block councils from setting their own rules on genetically modified organisms, saying that central Government’s controls on GM trials and releases were strict enough.

Poll shock: Labour, Shearer take dive as Nats roll on: Voter support for Labour and its leader, David Shearer, has slumped in the latest Herald-DigiPoll survey, which he’s admitted is a “surprise”.

Mainfreight sues for NZ$18m after shock client loss: Kiwi logistics operator Mainfreight is seeking millions of euros in damages from the former owners of the Wim Bosman Group, the European transport firm it bought in 2011, over allegations the company failed to disclose the impending loss of a major customer in the lead-up to the acquisition.

