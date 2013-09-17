PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept 18

WELLINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Champagne on hold due to wind, tide: Put the champagne on hold, the prospect of racing in the America’s Cup today looks grim with high winds and a strong tide set to stall the action.

NZ’s border protection good ... but not good enough: Figures released recently show that New Zealand’s border protection is good but still does not measure up to the standard the New Zealand horticulture industry and the Government expect.

Keys set to meet young prince: Prime Minister John Key, wife Bronagh and children Stephie and Max may not be the Queen’s only house guests at Balmoral this weekend. The newest member of the royal family, baby Prince George, will reportedly be there this week with parents Kate and William.

Firms to benefit from ACC changes: Cuts to Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) motor vehicle levies and the introduction of risk ratings for cars are likely to benefit businesses with fleets, while most motorists will miss out.

Firms have solid growth expectations - survey: The positive attitude of Christchurch small and medium enterprises is paying off, a new report shows. The MYOB Business Monitor Report found that 41 per cent of Christchurch firms surveyed reported a rise in revenue for the past year and were the most positive about the economy and their future performance.

America’s Cup: Winds render racing unlikely: Despite conditions looking marginal for racing in San Francisco today, both Team New Zealand and Oracle have elected to head out to the racecourse.

Snapper battle rages on despite win: Recreational fishers say they are the losers despite winning the “rights” to all of a 500 tonne increase in the total allowable catch in the country’s prized snapper fishery.

Parata lays out rules for new charter schools: The Government has promised that the first charter schools in New Zealand will have publicly released performance targets, a high proportion of registered teachers and will not be able to stray too far from the national curriculum by teaching creationism.

Bid to cut ACC levies hits wall: ACC has recommended slashing more than half a billion dollars off ACC levies for workers, employers and motorists next year.

Joyce confirms Vodafone lobbied on internet prices: Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin, who is leading a group fighting for lower internet prices, is sticking to her guns that the Government leaned on Vodafone and others not to take part.

