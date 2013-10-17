PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Oct. 18

WELLINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Tougher bail laws unnecessary, say critics: Justice commentators are divided over the merits of tough new bail laws, with critics labelling the measures “window dressing”.

Ka Pai, you’re now Wellington’s deputy mayor: Wellington’s youngest councillor is now second in command. Mayor Celia Wade-Brown has named Northern ward councillor Justin Lester as her deputy mayor as she looks to unify her new-look council and shake up the way it operates.

Booming economy will have downside: The economy is primed to move into “rock star” status among developed countries with potential growth of more than 3 per cent, based on latest robust consumer and business confidence surveys.

South Island firms’ value rockets: The total value of listed South Island companies is at record levels, boosted by the large firms Ebos Group and Ryman Healthcare, according to an accountancy firm index.

Sex scandal reverberates: Auckland Mayor Len Brown is facing official scrutiny of his two-year relationship with Bevan Chuang, as the scandal around his affair continues to deepen.

Fonterra’s botulism scandal ‘gift’ to China Govt: Fonterra’s botulism scandal was one of the “greatest gifts” the company could have given to a Chinese Government that’s focused on rebuilding its domestic dairy industry, according to a visiting foreign correspondent.

US fix may push kiwi dollar higher: The short-term fix for the United States Government’s debt problems was welcomed by investors the world over, but could end up pushing the New Zealand dollar higher, currency strategists said.

Cup-of-tea stunts grow cold: Prime Minister John Key has indicated he will abandon election-year game-playing such as the Epsom cup of tea stunt, and instead will be more explicit with voters about whether he wants them to vote strategically in some electorates next year.

Top council pair stonewall on key questions arising from affair: Auckland Mayor Len Brown and council chief executive Doug McKay are refusing to answer key questions arising from the mayor’s extra-marital affair with Bevan Chuang, including whether he breached the council’s code of conduct.

Chuang: Mayor dipped into own pocket for hotel rooms: Bevan Chuang is confident Len Brown will be cleared by a spending inquiry in the wake of their extra-marital affair, saying he paid for everything out of his own pocket.