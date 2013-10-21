PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Oct 22

WELLINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Key not keen on MP pay rise: Prime Minister John Key wants MPs to miss out on a pay rise this year, and has written to the independent pay-setting authority setting out his view.

NZX50 continues march: The NZX50 broke into new ground yesterday, reaching a record closing point of 4802.56, up 0.92 per cent, or 43.97 points, pushed by the potential sale of Metlifecare.

Prefab imports may axe timber jobs: A timber industry reeling from the liquidation of Rotorua-based sawmill Tachikawa Forest Products faces the possibility that a Government tender will lead to thousands of Chinese-built, pre-fabricated, steel-framed houses flooding the Auckland market.

Telecom puts AAPT up for sale - report: Telecom has invited offers for its Australian business, AAPT, according to the Australian Financial Review. The AFR said AAPT could fetch more than A$400 million (NZ$455m) and it understood investment bank Goldman Sachs was managing the proposal sale.

Sky TV defiant over contracts: Sky TV remains on a potential collision course with the Commerce Commission. The competition watchdog issued a warning to Sky TV earlier this month but Sky TV yesterday said it had done nothing illegal and it was “business as usual”.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Close watch on KiwiSaver: The investment watchdog says it will take a close look at new KiwiSaver reports to ensure they meet regulations and are accessible to the public.

Transport is Auckland’s big issue: Poor transport remains Aucklanders’ biggest bugbear, eclipsing the shortage of affordable housing.

Key’s doubts on KiwiFund: Prime Minister John Key sees a “massive problem” with NZ First’s plan for a state-run KiwiSaver fund but in any case doubts the policy is the bottom line for any post-election deal Winston Peters has claimed it would be.

Seabed mining bid stirs protest: The first marine consent application for seabed mining on the North Island’s west coast is about to be lodged, rallying environmental groups over what one described as the most important clash on the issue.

China tourist rules tipped to boost spending: New rules in China could cut the number of tourists coming to New Zealand but those who do come should spend more.

