PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Oct 23

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Relocating airport ‘must be considered’: Shifting Wellington Airport to a new location will be explored as part of a study into the possible NZ$300 million extension of its runway.

- - - -

Call to give Asian tourists better experience: Wellington is missing out on its fair share of the lucrative Chinese tourism market, says Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade chief executive John Allen.

- - - -

Aussie windfall tipped for Telecom: Telecom shareholders could be in line for a payout if Telecom successfully quits its business in Australia, some analysts believe.

- - - -

Chances of economic recovery ‘reasonable’: Solid Energy says its chances of recovering to financial health are now “reasonable”, although a High Court challenge still hangs over its debt restructure.

- - - -

NZ investors eye up Metlifecare: Equity analysts are divided on the possibility that infrastructure investment company Infratil will snap up a stake in retirement village operator Metlifecare, but Todd Corporation and Ngai Tahu may also be in the hunt.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Blow-up over oil blowout study: New oil spill models have depicted the dramatic impact deep-sea blowouts would have on New Zealand, spreading across our most important fishing ground and hitting Auckland’s iconic west coast beaches.

- - - -

Labour quiet on SkyCity deal’s future: New Labour Leader David Cunliffe has come under pressure to reveal whether a Labour-led Government would tear up National’s pokies-for-convention centre deal with SkyCity.

- - - -

Auckland job market boom: Auckland unemployment is at its lowest level since 2011 after activity has increased in construction and other sectors.

- - - -

Dreamliner service to NZ about to fly: China Southern Airlines will be the first carrier to operate scheduled Boeing 787 Dreamliner services to New Zealand from Monday as part of ambitious plans to expand its international footprint.

- - - -

KiwiSaver funds exposed to shares are top performers: KiwiSaver funds with higher exposure to shares were the best performers over the September quarter, according to Morningstar.

- - - -

Pacific Edge stock surges on US deal: Shares in medical research company Pacific Edge surged nearly 50 per cent to a new all-time high last night after the company struck its second US deal in less than a week.

- - - -