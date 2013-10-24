PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Oct. 25

WELLINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

The Government will push ahead with its asset sales programme, despite Prime Minister John Key making the first public hint that it may miss the target of raising at least $5 billion from the sales.

- - - -

Bathurst eyes start by Christmas: Australian miner Bathurst Resources has hopes of gaining access to the Escarpment coal mining site by Christmas after receiving final Environment Court approval for the controversial project on West Coast conservation land.

- - - -

Auckland Airport looks to China: The start of the first scheduled Boeing 787 Dreamliner service to New Zealand on Monday by China Southern Airlines from Guangzhou on Monday underlines the importance of the Asian market to the airport’s future.

- - - -

Kirks slips further; boss talks up future: Wellington department store Kirks continues to lose shoppers’ dollars, reporting a weaker year to August than the previous 12 months.

- - - -

Push to channel Kiwi ingenuity into IP exports: More Kiwi companies should find value in their intellectual property to export New Zealand concepts and businesses, say some entrepreneurs trading overseas.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Bank agrees to revisit LVR if data shows up problem: The Reserve Bank yesterday confirmed it has agreed to re-examine its new mortgage lending restrictions if data shows they are crimping the supply of new homes.

- - - -

Air NZ top pick in asset sales plan: Air New Zealand is shaping up as the pick of the Government-owned companies on sale after Meridian Energy’s low offer price and Mighty River Power’s languishing shares.

- - - -

Air travel expenses soar for MPs: The taxpayer-funded air travel expenses of Labour’s leadership contenders increased during the campaign period, the latest quarterly expenses disclosures show.

- - - -

MPs fix major police gaffe: The police have been publicly rebuked by Police Minister Anne Tolley for their “monumental cock-up” in failing to administer oaths properly for sworn officers.

- - - -

Goff warns on sharing crime data with US: Labour’s Phil Goff says New Zealand should refuse to hand over information such as fingerprint data on its citizens to United States authorities if it will be used to prosecute for a crime punishable by the death penalty, or if the request is predominantly politically motivated.

- - - -

Stars align for NZ IT companies: Information and communications technology companies are the star performers in the latest TIN100 survey of the New Zealand technology sector. While the 100 biggest technology companies grew 3.7 per cent overall during the past 12 months, firms in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector lifted sales by more than four times as much.