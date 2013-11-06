PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Nov 7

WELLINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Government decision on Chorus likely today: The Government will reveal more today on whether and how it might come to the aid of Chorus. This follows a Commerce Commission ruling on Tuesday that went against the company.

Value lift for accounting software firm: Xero has become the second most valuable company on the New Zealand sharemarket, with its shares rising another NZ$4.5, or 12.5 per cent, to NZ$37.30 yesterday.

Law change to assist overseas firms keep quiet on NZ finances: It is about to become harder for the media to report on the New Zealand tax affairs of overseas-owned firms, such as Google, despite a partial climbdown by the Government over its Financial Reporting Bill.

Building industry ‘needs shake-up’: The Government says the building sector is uncompetitive and receiving kickbacks from building materials suppliers without passing those benefits on to consumers.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Fears of a tight Christmas: Charities are bracing themselves for an influx of more than 40,000 struggling Kiwi families who can’t afford to serve Christmas dinner or put presents under the tree this year.

Key reveals how he lost his fight for home loans: Prime Minister John Key has admitted he had to be persuaded to back off his bid to press the Reserve Bank into exempting first-home buyers from the banks’ new rules on loan-to-value ratios (LVRs) by Finance Minister Bill English.

Fletcher Building hit by price threat: Fletcher Building shares dropped yesterday after the Government announced options to cut prices for building products, castigating the sector for charging up to 30 per cent more than in Australia.

Obamacare a boon for NZ tech firm: Orion Health boss Ian McCrae says the Obamacare legislation in the United States is proving to be a boon for the New Zealand technology company. The Auckland-based firm - whose technology allows medical staff to store and look up patient records online - has secured a deal to supply its Rhapsody Integration Engine software to Carilion Clinic, a network of 195 health facilities serving nearly a million people in the United States state of Virginia.

Dairy prices may have peaked: economist: Dairy auction prices continue to fall, suggesting they may have reached their peak, but the current season is still shaping up to be a record one for both production and for farmer payouts, say economists.

