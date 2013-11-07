PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Nov 8

WELLINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

McClay to consult on GST for online shopping: Retailers and consumers will get a a chance to tell the Government whether GST should be levied on more overseas purchases.

Postie Plus ‘touch and go’: Listed national clothing retailer Postie Plus’s future is “pretty much touch and go”, a broker says after Postie Plus’s announcement this week that its annual net loss would be NZ$1.5 million more than previously stated.

MRP aims for profit despite dry first quarter: Mighty River Power has had a “challenging” start to the new financial year, but still expects to beat its full-year profit forecast by some NZ$35 million, chief executive Doug Heffernan says.

Mitre 10 boss hopes to hammer nz$1b target: Former childrenswear company boss Neil Cowie has strapped on his toolbelt to help hardware chain Mitre 10 crack nz$1 billion in sales this year.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Cheaper houses going begging: Homes in first-time buyers’ price range - which were being snapped up a few months ago - are now struggling to attract interest, auctions at Auckland’s biggest real estate agency this week suggest.

Chorus payout questioned: Telecommunications company Chorus’s NZ$95 million payout to investors is being questioned after the company’s warning about its financial viability.

Councils blamed for house cost: Councils are being blamed for the high cost of building New Zealand houses, ahead of the role played by manufacturers.

CallPlus challenges Govt review of telco law: Internet company CallPlus has launched court action to stop a Government review that proposes to override the Commerce Commission and directly set broadband prices.

All calm at Mighty River AGM: Shareholders in the newly floated Mighty River Power appeared to be philosophical about the company’s poor showing on the sharemarket at the company’s first annual meeting as a listed entity in Auckland yesterday.

