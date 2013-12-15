PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Dec 16

WELLINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Third World imprisonment levels slammed: Sensationalised mass media, the rise of populist pressure groups and distrust of expert input has led to New Zealand’s Third World levels of imprisonment, a leading academic says.

- - - -

Region to get new homes fast-tracked: New housing will be fast-tracked in some parts of Wellington in a bid to make homes more affordable, the Government says.

- - - -

Warehouse may extend click and pick up service: The Warehouse “red sheds” could take on a new role by acting as fulfillment centres for the retailer’s growing stable of online stores.

- - - -

Kiwis rush to buy bargain-price gold: Kiwis are snapping up gold after the price of the precious metal sank to one of its lowest levels in three years last week.

- - - -

Business sales forging ahead: Sales of businesses in the NZ$5 million to NZ$20m mid-market are showing strong signs of recovery.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Analyst sees drop in service from Chorus: An EY (Ernst & Young) report into Chorus has warned the payoff for changes to cover a funding shortfall include a drop in services, high prices for new connections, network congestion and an increase in faults on the network, prompting Telecom to express concern about the erosion of services for consumers.

- - - -

Exiting watchdog concerned about risk of the single investment: The next big financial disaster to hit New Zealand investors could involve a collapse in house prices or the sharemarket, says departing investment watchdog boss Sean Hughes.

- - - -

Product mix big call for Fonterra: Fonterra’s top executives will have plenty to think about early next year when they devise the co-operative’s next three-year business plan. Uppermost in their minds will be the rampant demand for milk powder, particularly from Fonterra’s biggest customer, China.

- - - -

UK butter eaters lose taste for Anchor after dairy giant cuts NZ ties: British shoppers have noticed that their favourite Anchor butter tastes different - with the explanation being it’s no longer from New Zealand.

- - - -